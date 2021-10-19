Orionid Meteor Shower peaks this week; rain & moon likely to spoil our chances to see it

(WXYZ) — The Orionid Meteor Shower is peaking this week in Michigan, but the weather will likely not cooperate.

7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said the meteor shower is expected to peak on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but we have clouds and rain in the forecast.

On top of that, we have a full moon on Wednesday which would have lit up the skies and made it tough to see.

There is still a chance to see meteors other nights.

look southeast after midnight, best between about 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and you could see 10-20 meteors per hour.