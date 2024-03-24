OU Golden Grizzlies fans still in good spirits after loss to NC State

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland University Golden Grizzlieslost to the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the second round of the NCAA basketball tournament.

OU fans say this was a tough loss but an overall great season.

“I know it’s a smaller school but it feels good to be put on the map,” said Alek Frascone, former OU basketball player.

Franscone played for the Golden Grizzlies from 2014 to 2018.

He was among the crowd inside RJ’s Pub in Rochester Hills watching the game on Satruday.

Franscone says he is so proud of how this current team.

“Obviously they got a good group of guys, I actually talked to Kampe last game when we were here back in town," Franscone said. "And he said he’s never had a better group of guys where he never had to worry about, everybody is here to put the work in and not have anything to worry about outside the court, or in the classroom.:

Franscone’s girlfriend, Joan Sieja, is also a former OU student athlete.

“As a student athlete these are the moments that you waited for and it’s very nostalgic and it makes me want to be in college and go hang out with the team after and have fun,” Sieja said.

I also caught up with some OU basketball season ticket holders who were excited for Saturday’s game.

“Waited for this for a long time, it’s just great for the team, they are a great set of guys,” said Robert Brooks, season ticket holder.

Win or lose, these fans say the Golden Grizzlies will always be their team.

"It’s still a successful season,” Brooks said.