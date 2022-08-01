'Our community deserves better.' 24 non-fatal shootings reported in Detroit this weekend

(WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief James White spoke about a string of violent shootings over the weekend in the city, saying the community deserves better.

According to White, there were 24 non-fatal shootings and seven homicides in the City of Detroit this weekend.

That includes a mass shooting that was reported after a party on Sunday morning that left two people dead and six others injured.

According to White, another shooting included two 14-year-old girls who were shot during a drive-by incident.

"Our officers are doing their job, but it’s not enough just to do the job," White said.

Several other people, including community leaders and mental health advocates, spoke during the press conference on Monday afternoon.

"No one needs to live like this, our community deserves better, and we must do better for our community’s safety and our own safety," White said.