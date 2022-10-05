Our Next Energy investing $1.6B to build battery manufacturing campus in Wayne County

(WXYZ) — Our Next Energy, a Michigan-based energy storage company, is investing $1.6B to build a battery manufacturing plant in Wayne County.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the company will build its first-ever battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township and become one of the few US-owned manufacturers of LFP and anode-free cells.

The battery cell manufacturing campus, named ONE Circle, is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs. Production is expected to begin at the newly constructed 659,589 square foot building in 2024.

“Our Next Energy’s $1.6 billion investment creating 2,112 jobs in Van Buren Township will build on our economic momentum and secure the future of mobility and electrification right here in Michigan,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “This innovative, Michigan-made company is on the cutting-edge of battery technology, and the work they’re doing will increase the range of electric vehicles to over 600 miles on a single charge. With this new gigafactory, we will continue bringing the supply chain of electric vehicles, chips, and batteries home to Michigan and the USA while creating a sustainable, clean energy economy. I am proud that Democrats and Republicans in Michigan came together to build up our economic development toolkit and empowered our state to compete for every project and every job. We will work with anyone and compete with everyone to keep putting Michiganders first, creating good-paying jobs with great benefits, and building the future of the auto industry right here in Michigan.”

Our Next Energy was founded in 2020 and is currently headquartered in Novi.

“ONE is thrilled to select Michigan for our first cell factory, due to the state’s unique combination of battery talent, proximity to material supply and access to low-cost energy,” said Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE in a press release. “We applaud the leadership of Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the MEDC team, led by Quentin Messer. In addition, our collaboration and new strategic partnerships with DTE Energy, Van Buren Township, and Wayne County have helped ONE build a strong foundation for clean tech manufacturing in Michigan.”

Our Next Energy says the new factory will work toward achieving a 45% reduction in carbon emissions by 2028.

ONE Circle will reportedly have the following five core components:

Material Refinement : ONE will process battery materials in-house and have more control over our supply chain, prioritizing North American materials and utilizing technologies that will actively seek to minimize environmental impact.



Cell Manufacturing : ONE will be one of the few wholly US-owned manufacturers of both LFP and anode-free cells, which will directly address exponentially growing market demand.



Gigafactory-to-Grid : Energy Storage: This approach to production line integrated utility-scale energy storage and energy optimization and will provide utilities with a cost effective, flexible, and high-capacity energy storage solution, while onboarding renewable energy to power ONE Circle and the surrounding community.



Pack Manufacturing : ONE will manufacture battery packs with key partners for both commercial and consumer applications, that outperform in volumetric density and provide industry leading range



Recycling & Second Life: ONE will integrate materials from recycled sources back into their products, prioritizing second-life capabilities. These techniques minimize environmental impact and complete ONE Circle’s model of circularity.



According to the governor's office, the Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved $236.6 million in state support for the project.

Read more about ONE Circle here.

