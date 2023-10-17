Outdoor dining saved in Plymouth after commission adopts new ordinance

Outdoor and patio dining throughout Downtown Plymouth was saved on Monday night. The Plymouth City Commission finalized a new five-year ordinance allowing restaurants to offer dining on the sidewalk and platforms in parking spaces in front of their establishments.

Plans in July called for increased public usage fees and downsizing of many patios. The community was not happy about the plans and also many restaurant owners said they wouldn't open their patios under those conditions.

The commission listened to restaurant owners' concerns and also took feedback and formulated a new proposal after rejecting an amended proposal in August.

Now, restaurants will pay $2.50 per square compared to the proposed rate of $15 per square. Patios must be removed and stored each November, and can be reassembled earlier in March to pass inspection for April 1 grand openings.

Setbacks will remain six feet in most of the community and seven feet on Main St. with wider sidewalks. The original proposal had some setbacks, going to nine feet, which would shrink several dining areas.

Three restaurants on Main Street will be moving their patios from touching their building to seven feet out to increase walkability straight down the sidewalk. Restaurants will also be adding more greenery to the City with flower boxes on the rails of patios. Commissioner Kelly O'Donnell summarized the proposal during the meeting as "The best version of compromise we can reach at this time."

"I'm very pleased that the city commission passed a multi-year outdoor dining policy for the entire city of Plymouth regarding dining on the sidewalks and using public parking spaces. I'm particularly proud of the cooperation and volume of communication with the restaurant owners and operators and staff, the Downtown Development Authority, Chamber of Commerce, and a huge number of residents of Plymouth," Mayor Nick Moroz said in a statement.

"This policy will allow us to offer a high-quality patio dining experience vital to continue the vibrancy of Downtown Plymouth and the quality of life that benefits our entire community," Plymouth Community Chamber of Commerce President Wes Graff added in a statement.