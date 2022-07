(WXYZ) — Outdoor yoga is returning to the Detroit Zoo!

Yoga at the Zoo will take place on select Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays throughout July and August.

Tickets are $25 per session for members and $30 per session for the general public.

Each ticket comes with free parking and a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo.

Anyone 13 years old and older is eligible to participate.

For complete class details and tickets, click here.