(WXYZ) — An overturned gravel hauler has closed northbound M-10 The Lodge freeway at Livernois in Detroit on Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7 was over the scene which showed the gravel hauler flipped completely on its side and blocking all lanes of the highway.

The detour to get is to get off at Linwood and take the northbound M-10 service drive to Wyoming and get back on there.