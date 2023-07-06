Owner of the submersible that imploded during Titanic dive suspends operations

Watch Now
The company that owned a submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic says it has suspended operations.

OceanGate made the announcement on Thursday. The company based in Everett, Washington, owned the Titan submersible that is believed to have imploded as it made its descent on June 18 in the North Atlantic.

The implosion killed all five people on board, including Stockton Rush, the submersible's pilot and the chief executive officer of the company.

The company's website said Thursday that it "has suspended all exploration and commercial operations." The Coast Guard is investigating the implosion.

