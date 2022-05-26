Oxford students participate in walkout following elementary school shooting in Texas

DETROIT (WXYZ) —

As the country mourns the loss of the 19 students and two teachers killed on Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, Oxford students staged a walkout Wednesday in protest of the Oxford school boards’ lack of transparency and cooperation with the investigation into the mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. The students were also standing in solidarity after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

The students hope the walkout will not only get the attention of the school board but also lawmakers who have failed to enact gun legislation to prevent mass shootings.

Oxford students and parents want a third-party review to determine what led up to the shooting at Oxford High School, but the school board has declined to conduct a review before the completion of criminal and civil proceedings.

“Given the nature and the breath of the criminal proceedings, the review of the will not occur,” said Thomas Donnelly, board of education president in response to the request for a third-party review.

The board says it is in talks with four legal firms to review the shooting in two parts: a three-year recovery plan and the events that led to the shooting.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has made two offers “to perform an independent investigation of the events that transpired on November 30th.”

Adding that “The investigation will be conducted in such a manner as not to interfere with the ongoing criminal proceedings being handled by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.”

The Oxford school board has declined both offers.

