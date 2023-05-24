Oxford parents push back against proposal to add more guns in schools

OXFORD, MI (WXYZ) — On Tuesday, Oxford Community Schools discussed putting locked gun safes inside buildings within the district. According to the board, this would give already armed security resource officers closer access to additional and more powerful weapons.

Parents at Oxford High School were overwhelmingly against the board's new proposal to purchase gun safes where resource officers can store weapons inside schools. But it is important to note that resource officers are already equipped with a handgun on their hips and long guns in their cars.

"I really don't agree with having more guns in schools. I don't think adding guns to a school is anything that is going to make kids feel safe," Michelle Mclellan said.

The district says they would spend $45,000 on six safes and locks that can only be opened by an iris scan.

"We would work with Fortis to develop specific criteria and expectations for the security personnel who would qualify to access the safes," Dr. Allison Willimen said.

During the presentation, the board also said that these safes were already in place at four school districts in Oakland County.

"I would love to know who the districts are that are putting this in in Oakland County. I'd love to know the parents and their feedback and what they thought about those districts going forward with it," one parent said.