Oxford School Board chooses new interim superintendent to replace Ken Weaver

(WXYZ) — Oxford School District's school board is choosing to move forward with a new interim superintendent with no connection to the district.

On Tuesday night, the board approved Vickie Markavitch to replace former superintendent Ken Weaver as the new interim superintendent.

Weaver announced his retirement late last month. He replaced Tim Throne who was superintendent at the time of the shooting.

Markavitch is the former superintendent of Oakland Schools and is already walking into a tough gig as the board tries to navigate civil lawsuits and mend the community.

The community has already expressed mixed feelings about the board's decision.

“I didn’t want to see a temporary superintendent,” one district community member said.

"It’s time to open the circle and let someone else in,” another one adds.

Markavitch says she only be the head of the oxford school board until June 30.

Meanwhile, in the courtroom, James and Jennifer Crumbley's fight for freedom hits a roadblock. According to new court documents, if the pair are released on parole, the Crumbley's would have to be in someone's custody. The defense has identified that person as BJ, but the Oakland County Prosecutors Office is raising red flags on his checkered pass.

According to the prosecutors, BJ has pretended to be transgendered to enter a women's locker room and has made threatening comments online. He's also had a warrant out for his arrest for six months, had a large marijuana growing facility in his home unlicenced, and is a CPL holder which would be a violation of the Crumbley's parole.