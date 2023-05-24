Oxford school board considers buying safes to store guns in district buildings

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oxford Community Schools on Tuesday discussed putting locked gun safes inside buildings in the district.

According to a presentation at the district’s board meeting, already armed security resource officers would have closer access to additional and more powerful weapons.

Security resource officers already keep long guns in their cars, according to board members. With these safes in place, they could store guns inside an undisclosed location that’s not visible.

But board members and parents aren't completely sold on the idea.

"Our solution is more guns?" Oxford school board vice president Heather Shafer said.

The district is considering a $45,000 proposal to buy six safes from a Brighton-based company called Fortis Group.

"We would work with Fortis to develop specific criteria and expectations for the selected, contracted security personnel who would qualify to access the safes," Allison Willemen, the executive director of school operations, said during the meeting.

The presentation touched on the importance of seconds in an active shooter situation, like the one that claimed four lives in November of 2021. The safes would be accessible only by an iris scan, reducing the chance of failed attempts to open one during a moment of panic or stress.

“For somebody that responded to the day in November and seeing — speaking to your point of fine motor skills — watch Kurt fumble through keys to get in to rooms, so he could search and clear things outs," another person said at the meeting

The safes allegedly have already been implemented in four undisclosed school districts in Oakland County.

"I’d love to know who the districts are that are putting this in in Oakland County. I'd love to know the parents, their feedback and what they thought about in those districts that are going forward with it," Oxford parent Cara Erskine said.

"They are already armed though, so we’re really just talking about giving them access to more weaponry," Shafer said.

Willemen responded to Shafer’s comment saying, "To the tools they would already have if they were a patrol officer."

Parents like Erskine aren’t fully on board with the proposal.

"Adding more guns to our problem that’s already caused by guns isn't going to solve anything," Erskine said.

There was talk about a timeline, but at least one board member said the decision shouldn't be rushed, especially with summer break around the corner.

The proposal is still under review.