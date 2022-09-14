Oxford school board president resigns as new school year begins

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wednesday, Oxford Community Schools announced the resignation of its school board president Tom Donnelly, effective today.

"We are very appreciative to Mr. Donnelly for his years of dedicated service. We will communicate further information in regards to the open school board position as it becomes available," Oxford Community Schools said Wednesday in an email to parents.

In recent months, Donnelly has faced criticism for the boards actions following the tragic November 30 school shooting at Oxford High School. The announcement also comes nearly three months after Donnelly promised to implement several new safety measures this school year.

In a statement released today from Firmly Rooted Ministries, Donnelly's church, his wife Kimberly said, "After much deliberation and prayer Pastor Tom has announced his decision to resign from the Oxford Community Schools School Board, effective today. He and I thank you all so much for the love, support and prayers during some of the toughest times of our lives. We love you and appreciate all of you so much. Kimberly (and Tim)."

