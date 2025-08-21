Baldwin, Shilling families accept $500,000 settlements with Oxford

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The families of two of the students killed in the shootings at Oxford High School have accepted settlements with the school district in the case.

The settlements come amid court rulings that found the district was protected by qualified immunity in the case.

The settlements call for the families of Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling to receive $500,000.

Representatives for Ven Johnson Law responded to a 7 News Detroit on behalf of the Shilling family to indicate they had accepted the settlement.

The Mueller Law Firm released the following statement on behalf of the Baldwin family about accepting the settlement offer:

The amount of the settlement has no relation to the tremendous loss experienced by Madisyn’s family. But the cases were over, and Madisyn’s mother had to make a decision in the best interest of her family. The real insult is that the law of qualified immunity prevented those who were responsible from being held accountable for this senseless and preventable tragedy.

At this point, neither Oxford Schools nor their attorneys have commented on the settlements.