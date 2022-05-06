Frustration grows for Oxford parents wanting answers about school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Frustration is growing for Oxford families who are demanding answers from the school board in regards to the November deadly shooting at the high school.

The Oxford Community Schools board met inside the high school Thursday evening.

Board members were in a closed session for more than three hours with their attorneys. While they met, parents waited inside the media center patiently looking for answers. Some parents waited, while others left.

Parents want to know if the school board will accept Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's offer to do a third-party investigation into the shooting at Oxford High School. This was Nessel's second offer to the district.

"It is difficult for families who are looking for answers because many families deserve an answer. They deserve to know that the district is working to restore trust and confidence because that's what is missing," Oxford parent George Stoffan said. "I think a third-party review will go a long way, toward doing that."

The attorney general's offer is open until May 20.

7 Action News asked Board of Education President Thomas Donnelly if the district plans to accept the offer. He said he could not "answer that in this setting."

Donnelly says next Tuesday's board meeting is one people should attend for answers.

"We really didn't get any answers to our questions. They told us to come back on Tuesday, so we'll be back on Tuesday," Oxford parent Andrea Jones said.

