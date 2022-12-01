Mural, downtown Oxford businesses pay tribute to young lives lost in school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Families in Oxford are reflecting on the loss of four lives and others injured one year ago in a deadly mass shooting.

A mural in downtown Oxford and other artwork has become a focal point for people to visit and pay tribute.

“Lots of people come and take pictures by it because it signifies that these kids were here and their lives were taken tragically,” Sisters Hair Care owner Blanche Kenny said.

WXYZ

The mural was painted on the side of her business.

“My heart aches for their parents and family. I couldn’t imagine. I have a stepdaughter I love so much and couldn’t imagine losing her in any way,” said visitor Faith Lamb, who is originally from Waren.

Another business, Norah’s Bridal Shop, also is feeling emotions weighing heavily on this day.

WXYZ

For staff and customers, the deaths of students a year ago remain on the forefront of their minds.

While some healing has taken place, worker Kelly Clarkston said, “Oxford has come together and wanted to support and be together. Community would be the word I would use. I think people want to rally together and be together and be able to rely on each other.”

WXYZ

Other businesses are serving as gathering spaces for families.

“Carry each other’s burdens through grief and what they’re dealing with. They have therapy dogs, activities and counselors, even today, especially,” Clarkston said.

What also sticks out is the amount of people visiting from all around metro Detroit to offer support.