Oxford Community Schools says don't wear orange cords at commencement to send message about gun violence

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Should Oxford High School seniors be allowed to wear a graduation cord with their cap and gown that aims to recognize the impact of gun violence? At this time the school is asking they instead only wear the official graduation attire.

The orange cords are part of a nationwide project shared at wearorange.org. That is the site through which the group Students Demand Action is offering orange graduation honor cords to both violence prevention advocates and survivors of gun violence.

A number of students at Oxford High wanted to wear the cords.

“There were 175 seniors who reached out and got orange cords on their own before they were told they couldn’t do it,” said Cara Erskine, Mom of Junior.

Erskine says, as a social worker, she is concerned this takes away an action for healing.

“I feel like they need to be heard,” said Erskine.

“They want to sweep this all under the rug,” said Jace McCarthy, Oxford High School Graduate.

Jace McCarthy spoke to WXYZ as she got ready to go to Oxford’s prom as a plus one. She graduated last year from Oxford High. She says students had to recognize those lost in very discreet ways due to rules and it felt hurtful.

“We had temporary tattoos of our friends' signatures or drawings on their hands. I think it is not fair how we had to deal with it and I don’t think the classes underneath us should have to deal with it,” said McCarthy.

The district sent Seven Action News a message sent to families. It says that the ceremony will pay tribute to students who tragically lost their lives before getting the chance to graduate. It explains the purpose of commencement is to celebrate academic accomplishments.

“As such, the awards worn at graduation are those provided by Oxford Community Schools and are GPA or program based," the e-mail said.

Emails parents received from the district also indicated school leaders want to keep the focus on students, not politics.

“Their trauma is not a political statement. It is a thing that we all experienced and have to grow from,” said McCarthy.

