Oxford High School employees, suspect & his parents face another lawsuit in deadly shooting

(WXYZ) — Another lawsuit has been filed against Ethan, James and Jennifer Crumbley, and Oxford High School employees, on behalf of multiple students at the high school.

The shooting happened on Nov. 30 and left four students dead – Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling – and injured six other students and a teacher.

The lawsuit is the second filed, and accuses the suspect and his parents of intentional, reckless and negligent conduct, and said the parents repeatedly ignored their son's signs of psychiatric problems.

The lawsuit also accuses counselors, the dean of students and three teachers, saying there was gross negligence that led to the attacks.

According to the filing, classmates saw the suspect in possession of shell casings and live ammunition the day before the shooting. It also details some of the things that were announced during the course of the investigation, including a teacher witnessing Ethan using his phone to search for ammunition the day before the shooting.

“This tragedy could have and should have been prevented and we plan to fight like hell for our clients and the entire Oxford community,” Ven Johnson, the president of Ven Johnson Law, said. His firm is filing the suit. “The inaction by those who are trained to help and protect students is inexcusable, let alone the abuse, neglect and behavior of the Crumbleys. We will hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable and get justice for the students, families and community.”

The lawsuit includes 11 separate counts, including wrongful death, negligence, reckless conduct and more. The plaintiffs of the lawsuit are the parents of Tate Myre, three Oxford high school students and their parents.