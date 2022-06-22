Watch

Oxford school district to launch website for shooting investigation

The Oxford Community Schools district is launching a website to update the public on the independent investigation into the November 2021 shooting.
Posted at 11:31 PM, Jun 21, 2022
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oxford Community Schools district is launching a website to update the public on the independent investigation into the November 2021 deadly shooting at the high school.

The school board made the announcement during a meeting Tuesday night.

The website will also offer a number of resources including contact information for investigators. Community members will be able to request meetings with investigators hired by the school board.

The district expects the website to be up within a month.

