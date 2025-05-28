Parents disappointed as Michigan Supreme Court declines to hear Oxford shooting lawsuit

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to hear arguments in a civil lawsuit filed by parents of Oxford High School shooting victims, effectively shutting down their legal battle against the school district.

Parents of survivors and the four students killed in the 2021 shooting have been working to hold the school district and its officials accountable for failures they say led to the incident.

The case argued that government immunity should be abolished and ruled unconstitutional. Attorneys representing the victims called it "shameful" that this tragedy could happen with no civil recourse.

"Ladies and gentlemen, today is a sad, sad day in Michigan if justice truly matters to you," said Ven Johnson, attorney for Oxford victims during a virtual press conference Wednesday.

In September, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that the school system has government immunity in lawsuits related to the shooting. The Michigan Supreme Court's Wednesday decision upholds that ruling by denying to hear arguments after attorneys filed an appeal. Last week, a federal judge also ruled that the cases cannot move forward.

"I'm shocked. I can't believe that a tragedy of this nature, our government can just sweep it under the rug when it was preventable," said Buck Myre, father of student Tate Myre, who died in the shooting.

The decision is disappointing for parents who are still dealing with the impacts of the 2021 shooting. Attorneys and parents pointed to the independent Guidepost review of the incident, which they say had clear evidence of negligence on the school's part.

"It's exhausting, obviously, but we're going to fight for what we believe in. And I think it's taught us and our kids the importance of driving change and the reason behind the lawsuit," said Meghan Gregory, mother of Keegan Gregory, a survivor of the shooting.

Attorneys for the victims say today's decision was a blow to their fight, but they're now exploring other avenues to hold the school district and its officials accountable and haven't ruled out the possibility of a rally in Lansing. It's unclear what additional legal actions the team plans to take in the coming weeks.

7 News Detroit also reached out to Tim Mullins, an attorney representing the school district, who applauded the ruling.

"The case was well decided. Employees should not be held liable for the criminal acts of independent third parties," said Mullins in a statement.

