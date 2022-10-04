Oxford security guard's gun accidentally fires at middle school; no injuries

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A gun belonging to a security guard accidentally discharged into the ceiling of a staff bathroom at Oxford Middle School Monday, the district said.

It happened in a single stall of the men's staff restroom near the field house.

Oxford Community Schools say the security guard went to the restroom and placed his weapon on the hook inside the stall door. When he went to pick it back up, the gun got caught on the lower portion of the hook and accidentally discharged into the cement ceiling.

The district says no one was hurt.

“Do to the location of the bathroom, no one heard the discharge nor was anyone else aware the incident occurred aside from the security guard,” Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver said in part in an email to parents.

The guard reported it to the school and notified the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The district says it's examining the weapons protocol for armed guards to prevent something like this from happening again.