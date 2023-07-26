Oxford shooter to appear Thursday for major hearing expected to span days

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The confessed killer behind the deadly Oxford High School shooting will appear in court tomorrow. Ethan Crumbley is asking a judge to avoid a sentence of life without parole for the murders of four students, and wounding seven others.

Tomorrow in court, the confessed Oxford High School shooter’s attorney will ask for a sentence lesser than life without parole.

At the same time, families of victims and survivors say he should never be set free.

“The way he acted and decided to play out was calculated. I do certainly believe he has the ability to do that again in the future,” says survivor Phoebe Arthur.

Phoebe was the first victim shot by the gunman. “He seems as though he won’t stop himself from his actions,” adds Phoebe.

Her mother is also a supporter of life without parole.

“No matter how old he is, he made adult decisions and needs to suffer adult consequences. He murdered 4 people and tried to murder my daughter. He doesn’t deserve a free minute outside for the rest of his existence,” says Sandra.

In a Miller hearing tomorrow, the defense plans to argue that Crumbley, who was 15 at the time, should instead be sentenced to a period of years. That’s despite him pleading guilty to terrorism causing death, four counts of first degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of felony firearm.

“The prosecution has the burden to prove by clear and compelling evidence, that life without parole is the appropriate sentence based on a variety of factors," says former prosecutor Todd Flood.

In court filings, defense attorneys argue that the shooter’s home environment and mental health issues must be considered. In an expected 2-3 day public hearing, prosecutors plan to call detectives and survivors and could show surveillance video of the November 2021 tragic shooting.

For Sandra, the feelings remain profound.

“I wouldn’t feel safe knowing he was back out on the streets again,” she says. Her daughter adding, “I think it would be unsafe to release him at any point in his life, whether it seems he’s rehabilitated or not."

Starting Thursday, the “All For Oxford Resiliency Center," a program of Common Ground, will offer therapy dogs and extra support.

Their hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to help process emotions. Food will also be provided at their location. The address is 1370 S. Lapeer Road in Oxford.

7 Action News will be in court to bring you all the developments, as evidence is presented on both sides tomorrow. After the hearing is complete, the judge will review the case and a separate sentencing hearing will take place.

