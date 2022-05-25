Oxford superintendent issues statement to community after Texas school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pain from the school shooting in Texas on Tuesday is being felt in the Oxford community, where four students were killed and several others including a teacher were injured at the high school last November.

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver released a statement Tuesday sending condolences to people impacted by the Texas shooting, along with guidance for parents comforting Oxford students who may feel triggered.

The full statement from Weaver is below: