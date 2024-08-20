Oyster bar & restaurant planned for historic former Franklin Grill location

FRANKLIN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new restaurant is coming to the former Franklin Grill. Jay Farner, the former head of Rocket Mortgage and the managing partner of Ronin Capital Partners, is bringing The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery to the site.

According to a press release, the restaurant will be located at 32760 Franklin Rd. and is scheduled to open by the end of the year in the historic Franklin Village.

Farner bought the property earlier this year and is leading the renovation of the iconic carriage house, which was originally built in 1848. Once it's completed, officials say the redesign will honor the building's history and blend the charm of Charleston's coastal dining experience.

It will be nicknamed "The Franklin" and will be led by Executive Chef Nick Geftos, who also serves as executive chef of BESA Detroit.

According to restaurant officials, the original settlers of Franklin came from New England, and in the 1800s, oysters were packed in ice and shipped to Detroit often. The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery pays homage to that.

“In addition to grabbing a seat for perfectly shucked oysters at the raw bar, The Franklin will offer guests a variety of fresh seafood dishes, as well as steaks and a delicious burger,” Geftos said in a statement. “Our elevated weekend brunch will pair classic breakfast favorites and an endless stream of mimosas, bloody Marys and cocktails of your choice.”

The indoor space will seat around 100 guests and have two bars – one for cocktails and one for freshly-shucked oysters.

The upstairs space will be available for regular dining or private events.

According to restaurant officials, Farner also purchased the neighboring building which is set to be a grab-and-go cafe with coffee, pastries, salads, sandwiches and more. It will share a back patio with The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery.