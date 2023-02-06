Paczki Day 2023: Here's where to get the best paczki in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Fat Tuesday is on Feb. 21, and metro Detroiters will chow down on some paczki from places throughout metro Detroit.

There is no shortage of shops where you can get the jelly or custard-filled Polish doughnut.

Take a look at some of the best places. below.

New Palace Bakery - 9833 Joseph Campau Ave in Hamtramck

American Polish Cultural Center - 2975 E Maple Rd in Troy

Knapp's Donut Shop - 500 N Main St in Rochester or 6057 Rochester Rd in Troy

East Detroit Bakery & Deli - 17530 E 9 Mile Rd in Eastpointe

The Looney Baker - 13931 Farmington Rd in Livonia

Donut Villa - 5875 Vernor Hwy in Detroit

Apple Fritter Donut Shop - 741 E 9 Mile Rd in Ferndale

Bartz Bakery - 1532 N Telegraph Rd in Dearborn

Avon Donuts - 45324 Woodward Ave in Pontiac

Chene Modern Bakery - 17041 W Warren Ave, in Detroit

Daily Dozen - 13599 E 9 Mile Rd in Warren, 32701 Woodward Ave in Royal Oak and 11331 15 Mile Rd in Sterling Heights

Donut Cutter - 28173 Woodward Ave in Berkley

Donut Castle - 11831 E Thirteen Mile Rd in Warren

Donut Kastle - 24555 Eureka Rd in Taylor

Family Donut Shop - 11300 Conant St in Hamtramck

GM Paris Bakery - 28418 Joy Rd in Livonia

Sugarr Donuts - 19115 West Road in Woodhaven

Tringali's Bakery - 29100 Schoenherr Rd in Warren