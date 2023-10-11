Palestinian community rallies in Dearborn to call for end to Israel occupation, war

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Multiple nationalities and religions gathered for a community rally in support of Palestine in Dearborn Tuesday, calling for an end to the war in the Middle East and for freedom from Israel occupation.

The metro Detroit Palestinian community says they’re heartbroken over the conflict, but express deep frustration that their voices have not been heard for years.

Rumbles of "Free, free Palestine" and "End the occupation now" echoed through the packed auditorium at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center Tuesday. Multiple speakers and Wayne County representatives took to the stage to address the crowd.

“We do not hate people for who they are. We hate apartheid, racism," Palestinian American Amer Zahr said on stage.

WXYZ Hundreds of metro Detroit Palestinian supporters gathered inside the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center Tuesday

The metro Detroit Palestinian community says it was critical for them to gather and discuss the occupation of Palestine by Israel for decades that has led to the current conflict. They say they're heartbroken by decades of oppression and the boiling point the conflict has now reached.

“We are not here to celebrate. We are here because something tragic has happened," Director of Academic Affairs at AlMaghrib Institute Imam Suleiman Hani said.

Emotions ran high Monday and everyone didn't agree on everything. Some presenters' remarks were met with cheers, while others were booed. However, one thing they did agree on is their solidarity with Palestine.

"We do not condone the loss of lives, but we do not accept that Israeli lives triumph over Palestinian lives," Palestine Aid Society representative Mohamad Abdelsalam said.

However, their calls to action and to free Palestine have not been met without backlash from the Israeli community in metro Detroit.

"This is your definition of 'Free Palestine?' Bloodshed, murder, kidnapping the old or the elderly? Women and children? It's just mind boggling," End Jew Hatred Director of Mobilization Adar Rubin said.

Rubin and End Jew Hatred organized an Israeli support rally on Monday in Oakland County. There was another rally at a synagogue in Southfield where thousands were in attendance. Rubin says the murder of hundreds of innocent Israeli citizens Saturday has left the local Israeli community left picking up the pieces as well.

“This is something that has shook the lives of every Jew in this community in metro Detroit. Every single Jewish household is impacted by this," he said.

Meanwhile, the local Palestinian community says everything has reached a boiling point after decades of occupation and they want freedom for their people.

"We need to stand by for human life for all, equally for all, and not to be selective about it," American Human Rights Council Executive Director Imad Hamad said.

There is another Palestinian support rally scheduled Saturday at 2 p.m. in Dearborn at 5700 Greenfield Road.