Palmer Park Dog Park opening set for Saturday, August 26 in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new dog park is getting ready to open in the City of Detroit just in time for National Dog Day on Saturday, August 26.

Opening ceremonies for the Palmer Park Dog Park will be held on that day from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be the first and only place in the city where dogs will be able to run free and unleashed.

The Palmer Park Unleashed Dog Park Committee partnered with the City of Detroit to get the park built. It is supported by The Kresge Foundation and KIP:D+ partners, Michigan Community Resources, and Co.act Detroit.

