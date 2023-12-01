Paramedic allegedly drove ambulance under the influence with patient in back, struck vehicles

(WXYZ) — A local paramedic has been placed on unpaid leave after he allegedly drove an ambulance under the influence with a patient in the back.

The Detroit Fire Department issued a statement on Friday detailing the incident that happened around 1:10 a.m. on December 1.

According to officials, the paramedic side-swiped three parked vehicles near Carpenter and Klinger in Hamtramck. A patient was reportedly in the back of the ambulance at the time and was not injured.

Officials say the paramedic waited for police to arrive before being taken to a clinic and tested. According to the fire department, the paramedic was under the influence of alcohol at the time and was placed on unpaid leave pending additional review.

The fire department says the paramedic has been with the department for six years and had no prior accidents or alcohol-related incidents.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for the use of alcohol while on duty and will take the appropriate action," said Commissioner Chuck Simms in a statement. "We have an outstanding team of EMTs and paramedics at DFD and it's unfortunately that this incident detracts from the lifesaving work they do every day. We have programs and supportive services in place for our employees who may be struggling with issues such as alcohol dependency and we will redouble our efforts to make sure any employee who may need them are aware of how to access them."