Parents facing charges after 5-year-old fatally shoots himself with unsecured gun

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged the parents of 5-year-old Detroit boy who fatally shot himself with an unsecured gun while unsupervised Saturday at his Detroit home.

Halisa Lloydnette-Christine Brown, 25, of Detroit has been charged with the following:



One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

Three counts of Second-Degree Child Abuse

Four counts of Felony Firearm

The child’s father, Sturlin Markese Minion, 33, of Detroit, has been charged with the following:

One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

Three counts of Second-Degree Child Abuse

Four counts of Felony Firearm

One count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

On December 9 at approximately 1:24 p.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 16500 block of Greenfield Road on the city’s westside following reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, officers found a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The child was taken to a local hospital by medics where he died from his injuries.

DPD says the child found an unsecured handgun while unsupervised in the home and he fired it, fatally shooting himself in the face.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said, “I have said before and I will say this again and again: What is it going to take for gun owners to store their weapons safely when children are in their homes? How many more children must die? It takes mere minutes to store a gun safely. Is a child’s death not worth minutes of one’s time?”

Brown and Minion were arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court. Both received a $250,000 personal bond with conditions that they do not possess alcohol or firearms, and have no contact with children, including their own.

They will both be back in court for a probable cause conference on December 21 and on December 28 for a preliminary examination.

