Parents of toddler hit by stray bullet share update, thank medical staff

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The parents of Bryson Montgomery, 2, welcomed 7 New Detroit to witness his miraculous recovery. He was shot in the chest on Saturday by a stray bullet.

Detroit police said the bullet came from a gun fired during a shootout amongst a group of juveniles gathered at a park after curfew one block over from Bryson’s family. He was simply watching fireworks.

Parents of toddler hit by stray bullet update his condition

He was rushed to Henry Ford Health St. John Hospital on Moross Road in Detroit.

During our visit on Friday, Bryson was all smiles and up playing like a typical 2-year-old and listening to "Danny Go!" despite what he’s been through.

“They told me the bullet was this close away from my baby's heart, and this is the outcome of a bullet being this close to a 2-year-old's heart,” his mother, Iesha Belle, said. “At that moment, I knew I had to walk by faith and not by sight because what I was seeing was really what was scaring me. But if I kept my faith, I knew God was gonna bring my baby through it and he did just that."

Mom of 2-year-old old hit by stray bullet talks about his progress

"As you can see, Bryson is doing a lot better. He’s up, he’s moving by himself, he’s eating, he’s drinking. He was running a fever, that has stopped. No tubes no more," Belle continued.

Bryson stuck his tongue out and blew.

"There he is," Belle laughed.

Bryson is making his mother laugh after spending all week in the pediatric intensive care unit.

She said the big turnaround came Tuesday when he pulled out his breathing tube and was taken off of a ventilator to breath on his own.

Medical staff upgraded Bryson Friday afternoon to a regular room for monitoring before he’s discharged home.

Detroit mother calling for justice after son hit by stray bullet

“If it wasn’t for them, this wouldn’t be possible. The staff have been amazing here. They helped Bryson through a lot and they're amazed too. They're really amazed the way things went,” Belle said.

Bryson’s father Lorenzo Montgomery is overjoyed.

Parents of 2-year-old old hit by stray bullet talk about his progress

“The staff upstairs was tremendous. I want to give a shoutout to (ICU nurse) Holly. She took care of him like thick and thin," Montgomery said.

Belle added, "Holly was the most amazing one. That’s the one I texted you about. She loved on my baby as if he was her own."

Two people were detained in shooting, according to the Detroit Police Department. At last check, we're told they are considered persons of interest.

