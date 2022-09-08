Parents & students weigh the cost of a 4-year degree over technical certifications

(WXYZ) — If you're the parent of a high school senior weighing whether or not a four-year degree is worth it, you're not alone.

Even on the heels of President Joe Biden announcing some student loan forgiveness, many people are experiencing sticker shock as they dig into how much college would cost for their kids, and many will argue there are good-paying jobs that don't require a four-year degree.

Amy Wilczynski, a mother of two from Clinton Township, has been touring colleges with her daughter, Molly.

"We've been aware of it for a long time because we knew that, you know, our daughter was college-bound and wanted a four-year traditional college experience. And so, you know, we have been saving," Wilczynski said.

She graduated from Oakland University. She met her husband there, and earned a degree in communication and a master's degree in English. She said for her, college for 100% worth it.

Shawn Orebaugh, a father of three from Chesterfield Township, is a welder fabricator with 25 years of experience. He fell in love with the field in high school, and got welding certifications instead of a four-year degree.

“I think for me this has been awesome because I still really enjoy it," Orebaugh said.

His oldest son, Keegan, just finished a summer welding job, and Orebaugh said the demand for workers is high.

Preston Cooper, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity (FREOPP) said college students are paying almost double what they did 20 years ago.

”We see that the average student debt for people who graduate with a bachelor's degree is going to be about $30,000," Cooper said..

FREOPP recently analyzed 30,000 bachelor's degree programs across the U.S. to calculate the return on investment.

“It really depends not just on how much you borrow, but also what the value of your degree is and whether that degree is going to be valuable enough to give you the salary that will enable you to pay back your debts," Cooper said.

The key findings:

For students who graduate on time, the median bachelor's degree has a net return on investment of $306,000

Over 1/4 of programs have a negative return on investment

4/5 engineering programs have an ROI of above $500,000, but the same is only true for 1% of psychology programs.

”You should be aware that in most cases, the return for those programs is not going to be too good," he said.

Cooper also reminded people to do their homework, search and compare colleges, the fields of study, and also links to apprenticeships and other careers that don't require a degree.

According to Cooper, the highest-paid degree programs are typically in computer science, engineering, economics, business and nursing.

He said the highest-paid non-degree programs include welding, metalworking, electrical transmission installation, elevator repair, radiologic technician and licensed practical nurse.

Bottom line: If you're weighing whether or not college will be worth it, ask yourself how you can make college worth it.