Parisian-inspired restaurant Le Suprême opens inside Book Tower; see the pics

Le Suprême, an elegant-Parisian-inspired brasserie, is the first new restaurant to open inside the renovated historic Book Tower.

According to officials, Le Suprême pays homage to the 1920s Detroit era and the Book Tower property while also drawing on the culinary and design inspirations of 20th-century Paris.

The restaurant is located at the corner of Washington Blvd. and Grand River in Downtown Detroit and is serving dinner to start.

Le Suprême will have French-inspired food like seafood towers, tuna carpaccio, steak au poivre, moules frites, plus breads, pastries and desserts.

There will also be a full-service bar with a traditional absinthe service, a cocktail program and more than 300 champagnes and wines.

“Our team has fallen in love with Detroit, and it has been an opportunity of a career to play a part in writing the story of Book Tower’s next 100 years,” Randall Cook, the CEO and co-founder of Method Co., said in a statement. “We have had the privilege to collaborate with Bedrock to conceptualize and bring to life eight different hospitality offerings within one of America’s most iconic properties. We have been ever-mindful of what the restoration of Book Tower means to this city and we’ve worked hard to create hospitality concepts that will excite and help reconnect Detroiters to Book Tower once again and at the same time honor the heritage of this magnificent property.”

Le Suprême will have seating for up to 210 guests with a variety of design features conceptualized and designed by Method Studios with Stokes Architecture + Design.

To start, Le Suprême will be open for dinner Tuesday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. There are plans to expand service to include breakfast and lunch. Reservations are available.

