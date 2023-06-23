Park West Foundation makes $100K donation to support Michigan’s youth aging out of foster care

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Park West Foundation has partnered with Friends of Foster Kids (FFK) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to help address the urgent need for youth aging out of foster care.

“In an effort to expand on existing investments for Michigan's foster youth, Park West Foundation is launching a new project in collaboration with Wayne County Chafee, Youth In Transition program, Park West Foundation Youth Advisors, Michigan Health and Human Services, and Friends of Foster Kids. This project aims to maximize resources and provide enhanced support for the transition of foster youth out of the child welfare system,” said the Park West Foundation.

Established in 2008, Friends of Foster Kids is a Macomb County-based non-profit that supports youth in the foster care system and those transitioning out.

“We provide a “Christmas” for foster children in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties, who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect and placed in temporary housing or shelters. In a season for family, granting a child’s wish speaks softly of unconditional love from people who care,” said Friends of Foster Kids. “Friends of Foster Kids has expanded its service to lend a hand to those who have aged out of foster care at age 20 but are still in need of assistance. Many find themselves with no family and no place to live. We help them by meeting some of their basic needs to live independently.”

Since February, due to depleted funds caused by high demands and an increased need by youth transitioning into adulthood on their own, Wayne County foster youth ages 14-22 have been struggling to access funds.

To meet the urgent need, the Park West Foundation presented a $100,000 check to Friends of Foster Kids this week.

They are hoping other foundations and corporations will match their donation or give funds to help with the need.

“Foster youth endure immense hardships, with the lowest graduation rates at 40%, experiencing trauma at double the rate of combat veterans, and comprising up to 60% of human trafficking victims,” the foundation said.