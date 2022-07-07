DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police officer Amanda Hudgens, 34, is being hailed as a hero for displaying extreme bravery and selflessness Wednesday evening when her partner, 40-year-old officer Loren Courts, was shot and killed during a shooting incident.

“She made a choice that many people in the same circumstance would say they would make, but it’s the first time I’ve ever seen anyone do it,” said Chief James White.

Wednesday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Courts and Hudgens, both five-year veterans with the Detroit Police Department, were dispatched to an apartment building near Joy Road and Marlowe Street on the city’s west side for reports of shots fired.

During what White called an ambush, 19-year-old Ehmani Mack Davis, police say, used an assault rifle to fire through a window.

Davis fired shots at the patrol car of Hudgens and Courts, hitting Courts.

Hudgens sprang into action when Courts collapsed after being shot. Police say Hudgens immediately began rendering aid to Courts, even as the suspect, Davis, walked out of the apartment building and approached them with an assault rifle after fatally shooting Courts, risking her own life.

As Davis approached, four other responding officers fired shots striking him multiple times.

And again, Hudgens, police say, sprang into action and began rendering aid on Davis, the man who killed her partner.

Davis died from his injuries.

“Regardless of where you stand or what side of the political aisle you’re on with this issue of gun violence, there’s entirely too much gun violence and now, we’ve got an officer who has paid the ultimate sacrifice, putting his life on the line for you and me," White said. "Enough is enough.”

