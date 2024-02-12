Mall at Partridge Creek to host Winterfest this Saturday

CLINTON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Mall at Partridge Creek is set to host to Winterfest February 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The free event will feature "ice carvings, a DJ, fire and ice stilt walkers, arts and crafts, face painting, LED dancing robots and hot cocoa and treats from Nino Salvaggio’s," organizers said.

Many of Partridge Creek’s more than 80+ stores and restaurants, including L.L. Bean, Sephora, and P.F. Chang's, will offer attendees special discounts during the event with new deals added daily.

"Make sure to stop by our fabulous stores and restaurants for some great shopping!" organizers said.



The Mall at Partridge Creek is located at 17240 Hall Road in Clinton Township.

For more information about Winterfest, click here.

