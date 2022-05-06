Autopsy reveals Lyoya was drunk before officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County medical examiner has released its autopsy report of Patrick Lyoya’s death.

Dr. Stephen Cohle confirms Lyoya was drunk when he was shot by a Grand Rapids police officer in early April with a blood alcohol level of .29, more than three times the legal limit.

Blood alcohol levels from .25 to 3 indicate that person is physically and mentally impaired, as are sensory functions, and accidents become highly likely.

Dr. Cohle also reaffirms that Lyoya was shot in the back of the head, as evidenced in an independent autopsy.

We're told no Taser wounds were found on the body.

The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office says most autopsies take around 60 days to complete but Lyoya's took up to four weeks, which was mainly spent waiting for the toxicology report.

