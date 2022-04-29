GRPD record of Officer Christopher Schurr reveals two complaints, 14 letters of recognition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Personnel records for Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr reveal he was placed on paid administrative leave April 12, 2022.

On April 4, Schurr shot and killed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop.

Two complaints on Schurr's file don't involve any use-of-force issues. One complaint from January 2021 describes Schurr backing up his police cruiser "carelessly," resulting in a minor accident. He was given coaching and told to be more careful.

The next complaint comes from April 2021. The complaint initially claims that Officer Schurr and another GRPD officer broke into a safe and stole the urn containing a civilian's grandmother's ashes following a traffic stop.

Part of the complaint was deemed unsubstantiated. The police department found the search of the safe was warranted due to Officer Schurr seeing a firearm inside the safe through small holes in the bottom of it. Merl's Towing used a crowbar to open the safe.

Schurr and the other officer were exonerated on the accusation of improper search. Schurr sustained a complaint for "diligence" for not documenting the damage to the safe when opening it.

Schurr's personnel file contains 14 letters of recognition for his work with the department. All of the letters of recognition are signed by the acting police chief.

The full documentation of the personnel file can be found at the end of this article.

A summary of the Letters of Recognition are as follows:

2016 South Team 5: Schurr received recognition for being part of the department's "South Team 5" which resulted in 500 felony arrests in 2016. South Team 5 lead all nightside shifts in every category for that year. The team received zero citizen complaints.

March 15, 2016: Schurr is recognized for an arrest where a suspect fled in handcuffs after being placed under arrest. Schurr gave chase and apprehended the suspect. A loaded .22 revolver was found to the right of the driver's seat. The suspect was arrested for CCW and Resisting and Obstructing.

May 10, 2016: Schurr is recognized for two arrests of suspects with multiple warrants after a traffic stop. When attempting to stop the two suspects over, a handgun was thrown from the vehicle. It was determined the two suspects were dealing drugs.

June 6, 2016: Schurr is recognized for 3 arrests after he stopped a vehicle that changed directions after seeing him. The driver admitted to selling cocaine, and was arrested. The two passengers were arrested for outstanding warrants.

July 1 & 6 2016: Schurr is recognized for his proactive policing that lead to the arrest of a man in possession of a weapon illegally. The letter details Schurr made an intial stop on July 1. The suspect stated they had applied for a CPL but had not received a valid license yet. They were released on-scene. Days later, Schurr verified the suspect had a warrant out for CCW since his last contact with the suspect. Schurr arrested the suspect at their home, without incident, after learning this information.

Sept. 13, 2016: Schurr made two arrests at a traffic stop on Oakhill SE. The suspects, after seeing Officer Schurr on patrol, pulled into a driveway where they did not live. Under the driver's seat, Schurr discovered a loaded 9mm. The driver also had marijuana in their possession. The driver was arrested for CCW Auto, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, Trespassing, and a parole violation. The passenger was arrested for parole violation.

April 16, 2017: Schurr is recognized for his efforts in assisting in arresting a burglary suspect.

July 7, 2017: Schurr assists in seizing 20 baggies of cocaine.

July 8, 2017: Schurr pulls over two suspects for a defective brake light. A loaded revolver is found in the vehicle. The driver is arrested for CCW Auto, the passenger for parole violation.

July 13, 2017: Schurr makes an arrest of a known gang member, who was the victim of a shooting a few months prior. Schurr was responding to a call of shots fired. The suspect fled and had attempted to discard a weapon while running. Schurr arrested the suspect.

July 27, 2017: Schurr arrests a suspect at a traffic stop with a loaded gun. The suspect had an outstanding homicide warrant in Ohio.

May 8, 2018: Schurr is recognized for an arrest after pursuing a suspect on foot who ran from a traffic stop. Two illegally obtained handguns were found on the suspect.

Dec. 21, 2018: Schurr alerts officers to a stolen vehicle found in the parking lot of Miss Tracy's party store. The vehicle was believed to have been used in a breaking and entering in Kent County, where five long guns were stolen. Two of the stolen guns were recovered from the vehicle.

Nov. 22, 2019: Schurr makes two felony arrests after a victim called that two suspects had made threats to shoot up their home. A loaded, stolen handgun was recovered from one suspect. The other suspect had a loaded gun on them and was also found to be in possession of cocaine. The letter says because of the actions of multiple officers, a shooting was likely avoided.



Grant Deny by WXMI

