GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A judge granted a request from former Grand Rapids Police Department Officer Chris Schurr’s defense team to once again delay his preliminary exam.

Last month, Schurr's legal team requested an adjournment due to a "large amount of discovery.”

That request was granted, and the preliminary exam was pushed to August 30.

Friday, a hearing was held for following the defense's request to adjourn the exam again.

WATCH THE FULL HEARING:

Judge grants request to delay preliminary exam again for former GRPD officer accused of killing Patrick Lyoya

The judge granted the request to adjourn the hearing without a date for now.

Schurr is accused of shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya on April 4. He’s charged with second-degree murder.

A status conference is scheduled for September 23 for Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker to meet with Shurr's attorneys to see if they are prepared for the preliminary exam yet.

Click here for more coverage on the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube