Kent Co. prosecutor asks for 'continued patience' as he reviews Patrick Lyoya shooting death report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker is asking for continued patience as he reviews the investigation report on the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

In a statement released Wednesday, Becker said he recognizes the investigation appears to be moving “painstakingly slowly.”

Becker received the partial investigative report from Michigan State Police back on April 28 and says he expects them to finish the report by the end of this week or early next week.

In his statement, Becker says he has decided to seek expert guidance beyond the scope of MSP to help him review the facts and evidence before he makes a decision on whether to charge the officer responsible for shooting and killing Patrick.

Here’s Prosecutor Becker’s full statement:

"Over the last week, several concerned community members have raised questions regarding the status of the investigative report and charging decision on the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya. I wanted to take this opportunity to update the public on this case.



The Michigan State Police (MSP) is likely to complete the investigative report by the end of this week, perhaps early next. The MSP is doing everything it can to provide a thorough, complete, and timely investigation.



After receiving the partial investigative report from the MSP on April 28, 2022, I have been in regular contact with their investigators, and I have provided follow-up questions regarding the initial documentation. However, while reviewing the material that has been provided thus far, I determined that additional expert guidance – beyond the scope of the MSP – is needed in order for me to make a fully informed decision. I have begun to seek this expert guidance.



I recognize the investigation appears to be moving painstakingly slowly. However, as in all cases that come before this office, it is imperative that I review all the facts and evidence before making a charging decision. In this situation, my decision can only be made by taking the time to gather all the available information – both from the MSP and from state and national experts.



Because of the extraordinary interest in this case, I felt it was important to inform the public that it will take additional time for a final decision. While I may receive the complete MSP investigation soon, it does not mean my decision is imminent.



I have heard from many members of the public, and I am keenly aware of the impact this situation is having on our community. I thank you for your understanding in this matter, and I ask for your continued patience."





Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of the head by Officer Christopher Schurr on April 4 near Griggs and Nelson on the city's southeast side.

Patrick’s autopsy report shows he was drunk when he was shot in the back of the head by Schurr with a blood alcohol level of .29, more than three times the legal limit.

Blood alcohol levels from .25 to 3 indicate that person is physically and mentally impaired, as are sensory functions, and accidents become highly likely.

MORE: Autopsy reveals Lyoya was drunk before officer-involved shooting

Since the shooting, a number of demonstrations have been held, with activists calling for charges in the case and systemic changes when it comes to policing.

Becker's statement comes one day after some elected officials in Grand Rapids woke up to find vandalism at their homes.

RELATED: GRPD investigating multiple instances of vandalism targeting homes of city commissioners

Multiple commissioners found spray-painted messages on their driveways and sidewalks with calls to defund the police.

People gathered at the Grand Rapids City Commission meeting Tuesday night to call for justice following the shooting death of Patrick on April 4.

RELATED: Calls for justice continue at GR City Commission meeting

The meeting was set to finish up matters after two previous public comment sessions were recessed early due to outbursts by protestors.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube