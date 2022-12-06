Lyoya family files civil lawsuit against former GRPD officer, city of Grand Rapids

DETROIT — Patrick Lyoya’s family has filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Grand Rapids and former Officer Christopher Schurr in Lyoya’s death.

Lyoya was shot and killed by Officer Schurr on April 4.

Attorneys Ven Johnson and Ben Crump plan to hold a news conference regarding the lawsuit on Wednesday, Dec. 7. We’re told Lyoya’s family will be present.

A representative of Ven Johnson says he and Crump will present “overwhelming evidence” that will prove racial profiling and unnecessary use of force were used the day Lyoya was killed.

