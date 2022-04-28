Patriot Golf Days return with support of Folds of Honor, leading U.S. golf organizations

(WXYZ) — Patriot Golf Days are returning once again this Memorial Day weekend with more organizations helping lead the charge to help veterans.

Folds of Honor and the PGA of America announced Wednesday that the United States Golf Association, PGA Tour and the LPGA are joining to provide assistance and awareness for Patriot Golf Days.

The days help raise awareness for military families and veterans through Folds of Honor and PGA HOPE. Folds of Honor provides scholarships to children and spouses of fallen or disabled service members and was founded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney.

Patriot Golf Days started in 2007 as a fundraising celebration and has grown to a nationwide event in the last 15 years. So far, they've raised over $60 million and funded more than 12,000 scholarships for veterans, their spouses and their children.

“For the golf community to join the PGA of America and Folds of Honor is a powerful force multiplier,” Rooney said in a statement. “This new coalition understands that freedom is not free and is united in our commitment to serve our Veterans and their families. The PGA Tour, LPGA and longtime supporter USGA make significant impacts in the communities that they serve, and joining us on Patriot Golf Days on Memorial Day Weekend will further expand that effort.”

"We’re especially proud that our 28,000 PGA Professionals have raised millions of charitable dollars through Patriot Golf Days for our nation’s heroes and their families since we first announced our commitment at the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills,” PGA President Jim Richerson added in a statement.

The organizations are also asking for courses to sign up for Patriot Golf Days. All those courses have to do is share stories of Folds of Honor scholarships and PGA HOPE programs with people playing golf at the courses over Memorial Day weekend. More information and ways to donate can be found at patriotgolfdays.co