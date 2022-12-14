Paul Pelosi attack: Police officer says he saw it happen

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco police officer has testified that he witnessed a man attack the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer inside the couple's home.

The suspect, David DePape, allegedly broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home on Oct. 28, seeking to kidnap the speaker.

She was out of town, and DePape allegedly instead beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer.

DePape appeared in state court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. He has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges.

He remains held without bail.