Paul Whelan officially freed in Russian prisoner exchange, Turkish officials say

RUSSIA (WXYZ) — After spending more than five years in a Russian prison, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan has been freed as part of a prisoner swap, the AP reports, citing to Turkish officials.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was also part of the swap, which allows the two wrongfully detained Americans held in Moscow to return home.

According to CNN, the prisoner swap involved 24 detainees and seven countries. A report from Reuters on Wednesday night said it would likely involve Russia and Belarus on one side and the U.S., Germany, Britain and Slovenia on the other.

WATCH BELOW: Paul Whelan's Russian imprisonment reaches 5 years

Paul Whelan's Russian imprisonment reaches 5th anniversary

Whelan, who lived in Novi, was arrested in 2018 in Russia and charged with espionage. He was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The 54-year-old was a corporate security director and former Marine when he was detained in Moscow in 2018 and then convicted in 2020.

“Unfortunately he may have to survive 16 years the entirety of his sentence, but we hope that’s not the case,” Paul's brother, David Whelan, said in 2023.

We have reached out to Whelan's family in regards to this news; as of the publishing of this article, we have yet to hear back.

Sen. Gary Peters released a statement on Thursday that reads, "Today is a joyous and long overdue day for Paul, his family, and all who have been working tirelessly to get him back home to Michigan. For the past several years, I have worked with Administration officials, my colleagues, and Paul’s family to press for his release, and I’m beyond relieved that today marks the end of this unimaginable nightmare for Paul and his loved ones. Michigan welcomes him home with open arms.”

Sen. Debbie Stabenow released a statement that says, "Wonderful news today! After more than five years, Paul Whelan is coming home. I know the past years have been excruciating for Paul and his family. I’m so glad they will be seeing Paul soon. Thank you to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for your incredible work to bring these Americans home.”

Rep. Tim Walbert also released a statement that reads: "I’m overjoyed to hear of reports that Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich are coming home. Paul’s parents, Ed and Rosemary, were constituents of mine and have spent nearly six agonizing years wondering if they’d ever get to see their son again. Paul’s siblings, Elizabeth and David, have done everything in their power to bring him home and never lost hope, even during the dimmest days. Paul and Evan are innocent Americans who have been wrongly detained simply to increase the Kremlin’s geopolitical bargaining power."