Paul Whelan's family concerned for his safety after not hearing from him in a week

(WXYZ) — The family of Paul Whelan, the Novi native that has been detained in Russia since December of 2018 says that they haven't heard from Paul in a week.

He had reportedly been moved to a prison hospital, but the lack of communication is unusual the family says. They are now worried for Paul's safety.

According to the family, Whelan told his family if they don’t hear from him in more than three days to call the U.S. Embassy. As of today, it’s been seven.

“These phone calls are critical. They are his lifeline to our family, to a future hope of a normal life," Paul Whelan's brother David said.

But that lifeline has been cut as the family has not heard from Paul in a week. After relentless inquiries, the Whelan family was told he had moved to a hospital camp.

“But they say that he moved at a time last week where Paul would have been able to tell us that he had been moved and Paul didn’t tell us, so we are concerned the prison camp isn't being upfront about what is actually happening to Paul and where he is,” David said.

Paul Whelan was wrongfully convicted of espionage in Russia and sentenced to 16 years in prison. He has served four. The United States is currently trying to negotiate a possible prisoner swap to release Whelan and WNBA star Brittney Griner, but it's been months since the initial offer and according to a U.S. representative, Russia is not budging.

“I think President Biden is doing everything he can do,” David Whelan said.

Still, the silence and the fear of the unknown are taking a toll on the family.

“It's really hard for my parents. Frankly, my dad had his 85th birthday this year and probably doesn’t have very many more. It would be nice for him to be able to speak to his son,” David said.

Whelan's Russian lawyer told ABC News that Whelan had a medical checkup two weeks ago and there were no issues. He also notes that the silence could be technical issues or punishment.