Paw Patrol Live!, music and whiskey festivals coming to Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're looking for something to do in metro Detroit this weekend, there are events happening for all ages to enjoy.

The Corktown Music Festival and the Detroit Whiskey Festival both return this weekend. Paw Patrol Live! will have families problem solving, singing and dancing.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Capes & Crowns Family Fun Night



Friday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Hawk - Farmington Hills Community Center at 29995 W. 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills

The Hawk community center in Farmington Hills is hosting a family fun night on Friday. Families are asked to wear their favorite superhero or royalty costume for the event. There will be an obstacle course, bouncer, crafts, a photo both and music to dance to. A hot dog and macaroni and cheese dinner is being sponsored by Busch's Fresh Food Market.

Corktown Music Festival



Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.

Five venues in Detroit's Corktown

Hundreds of people will flock to the Corktown Music Festival this weekend. The annual event highlights more than 70 local artists across five venues. Some of the proceeds will go to 4 Paws 1 Heart, a nonprofit working to reduce the number of homeless cats and dogs in the area by paying for needed medical treatment and assisting with permanent placement. The five venues — Lager House, Nancy Whiskey's, Batch Brewery, The Gaelic League and 2000 Brooklyn — are hosting musical acts. Attendees can get into all the venues both days by paying $20.

Detroit Whiskey Festival



Friday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Shed 3 at Eastern Market at 2934 Russell Street in Detroit

The Detroit Whisky Festival returns for the sixth time on Friday. The event held at Eastern Market gives people a change to taste up to 15 spirit and cocktail samples. Food will be available inside for purchase. Those attending must be at least 21 years old.

Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Tour



Friday 8 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

R&B music lovers and comedy fans can experience both this weekend during the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Tour. The event features singers Trey Songz, Mario, Jacquees, Lil Duval, Monica and August Alsina. Comedians Emmanuel Hudson, Conceited, Zoie Fenty, Daphnique Springs and Brandon T. Jackson will provide the laughter. DJ Envy will be on the turntables.

Jesus Christ Superstar



Tuesday through Saturday 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. and Sunday 7:30 p.m.

Fisher Theatre at 3011 W. Grand Boulevard in Detroit

"Jesus Christ Superstar" is celebrating 50 years by returning to the stage with "a new mesmerizing production." The award-winning production appeals to both theater and concert music fans, organizers say. The production will show "events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas."

MiChiGan Golf Show



Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

Looking ahead to spring and summer, the MiCHiGAN Golf Show is helping golfers get ready for the season. If you've been looking for new clubs or equipment, this event might be what you need. On Friday, there will be a buy one get one free deal for ladies. On Saturday, juniors can get free lessons at the hitting nets. On Sunday all veterans can go in for free.

Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite



Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Paw Patrol Live! is coming to Fox Theatre this weekend with an interactive live stage show. The audience will become members of the pack as heroes and help the pups solve puzzles and help them get back to Adventure Bay. Guests will see "stunning visual effects" during the show as music will get guests singing and dancing.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.