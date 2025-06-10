'Paying homage to history.' See inside the new event space at Hudson's Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We're getting a look inside the brand new space within the Hudson's Detroit development along Woodward Avenue in Downtown Detroit.

The massive project is now welcoming guests into the event space called The Department at Hudson's. Officials say the venue is achieving a world-class experience while holding a sense of nostalgia for so many Detroiters.

Inside the building, you can feel the nostalgia everywhere you look. Even in the kitchen, you'll find the famous J.L. Hudson's Maurice Salad, except this one has a modern twist.

"I call it the culinary wonderland, with 10,000 square feet of kitchen space," Jerry Cremin from Forte Belanger, which handles the food and beverage for The Department, told me.

“Why bring back the J.L. Hudson’s Maurice salad?" I asked.

"I’m attracted to the venues of legacy and rich history," he said.

Under the watchful eye of expert chefs in a state-of-the-art kitchen, The Department at Hudson's offers 56,000 square feet of event space across three floors.

High-tech equipment is carefully placed to optimize what staff can work with for a wide range of guests, including major companies that book events.

"One of the great things about this venue is how customizable it is," Cremin said.

"We’ve built a development that’s going to be creating so many memories," Francesca Eid, the vice president of experience for Bedrock, said. "What you’ll see throughout this development, and here in The Department, is we really wanted to make sure we are paying homage to history."

The Hudson's Department Store was a staple for Downtown Detroit, and now, the new skyscraper and building will be a destination for parties big and small.

Inside, people will see a modern take on the art-deco chandeliers, along with dynamic balcony views, welcoming all who visit.

"The Department is comprised of the first-floor lobby, second floor where we are standing and a third floor. You can host an event with as few as six people or as many as 2,000. Five halls are specifically here on the second floor," Eid said.

Around the corner, I met beverage director Jacob Feitler, who has been perfecting his craft for 20 years. No stranger to Detroit, he tells me this new venue offers an elevated experience serving select spirits.

The history of the location also inspired a signature cocktail he offered to make as part of our tour. The drink was once sold at Hudson's decades ago.

“The orange punch partment. Every month, they served 30,000 gallons. Combining vodka, ginger liqueur, orange concentrate, vanilla, lemon. Clarifying with milk. A beautiful, silky, smooth cocktail," Feitler said.

Traveling through the newly constructed building, I was struck by the size and scope of what's now open here. A tower next door is still in the works, set to open in 2027 with the five-star Detroit EDITION Hotel and EDITION Residences.

Eid said the building is 93% leased for offices, with General Motors moving its global headquarters to the building. It will also include retail stores for Alo and western wear brand Tecovas.

While movement toward completion is still underway, in other parts of the building, a sense of Detroit pride is already fully cemented—from the kitchen to the large entertaining space, a modern focal point to downtown in a city rich with culture.

“The 1950s and 60s, when Hudson’s was in its heyday, we are just continuing to build on the history of what was here. To attract events, not just locally but globally," Eid said.

In addition to attracting visitors inside, developers say this is also an opportunity to remake the skyline here in Detroit, something so many can enjoy.

For more event information and contact info, click here.