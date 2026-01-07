CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clinton Township family is mourning the loss of their 27-year-old son, El'verson Mitchell, who officials say was killed by an impaired driver on Dec. 29.

Mitchell, a social worker at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, was driving home just after 8 p.m. when he was stopped at a red light near the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Groesbeck Highway. A cargo van rear-ended his Mustang, launching it into the van in front of him.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

'Peace and love': Family of Clinton Township crash victim speaks after driver charged

The 26-year-old at-fault driver, Torrance Irby of Detroit, allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot before being apprehended by police. He now faces charges for driving while intoxicated causing death and fleeing the scene.

"We got a call from the hospital. It was the doctor saying he had been in an accident. We dropped everything and ran up there," said Angela Fluker, Mitchell's mother.

The family had no idea how serious it was until a doctor delivered the devastating news.

"That's when he told us the injuries he sustained would not leave him viable to live," Fluker said.

Michael and Angela Fluker An undated courtesy photo of El'verson Mitchell and his parents.

Despite their grief, Mitchell's parents, Michael and Angela Fluker, say they want to share a message of forgiveness.

"What would I say to that driver? Peace and love — peace and love," Michael Fluker said.

The family says that message reflects who their son was. Mitchell was a football player at Albion College, where he earned a degree in psychology and served as vice president of his fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega. He later earned his master's degree in social work at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor before working as a social worker at UM-Dearborn.

Michael and Angela Fluker An undated courtesy photo of El'verson Mitchell.

"It was important to him because mental health is not talked about a lot in our community," Angela Fluker said. “His heart was very big and he had that gift — it was a gift.”

His passion for mental health was matched by his love for life and family.

"He was a joy to be around. He was just a joy to be around," Michael Fluker said.

"Absolutely, he brought light to wherever he was," Angela Fluker added.

Michael and Angela Fluker An undated courtesy photo of El'verson Mitchell and his family.

In their tragedy, the family hopes Mitchell's legacy will continue to inspire others.

"I would say love. Love one another, love yourself, love your mind enough to know if you need some help to get it. Love your family. Spread the love," Angela Fluker said.

Irby has a bond of $250,000 and is due back in court on Jan. 12.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

