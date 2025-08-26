Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man killed in Pontiac crash, fifth fatal pedestrian crash in city this year

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 77-year-old West Bloomfield man is dead after being hit by the driver of an SUV in Pontiac earlier this week. According to the Oakland County Sheriff, it's the fifth fatal pedestrian crash in the city of Pontiac this year.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 25), in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Elm Street.

Investigators tell us that a 45-year-old Imlay City driver was heading north on MLK Jr. Boulevard when the 77-year-old walked into the road. Police believe that the man was trying to cross the street to ask for directions when he stepped into the path of the SUV.

That man, who police identified as Jehad Alrayess, passed away at a nearby hospital. Police say that alcohol, drugs, and speed do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

Including the five fatal incidents, police say there have been 10 pedestrian-involved crashes that caused significant injuries in the city of Pontiac in 2025.

"The Sheriff's Office reminds both motorists and pedestrians to remain vigilant," said a representative of the Sheriff's Office in a media release. "Drivers are urged to stay alert, particularily in residential and high-traffic areas, and pedestrians are encouraged to use crosswalks whenever possible and exercise caution when crossing busy roadways."

