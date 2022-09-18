Watch Now
Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan over Armenia attack

U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, left, looks at Head of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, right, as he speaks at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia. The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has been held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Stepan Poghosyan/Photolure via AP)
Posted at 9:46 AM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 09:46:46-04

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi says the United States deplores recent attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia, and has called for a negotiated solution to the countries' conflict.

Pelsoi is visiting Armenia with a congressional delegation just a few days days after two days of shelling by both sides that killed more than 200 troops.

It was the largest outbreak of hostilities in more than two years.

The two ex-Soviet countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but was long under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

