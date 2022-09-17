Pelosi, other US lawmakers visit Armenia as cease-fire holds

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia.

The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has held for three days.

Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides.

The U.S. Embassy said the trip will include a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pelosi told reporters in Berlin that the visit "is all about human rights and the respecting the dignity and worth of every person."

Others on the visit included Rep. Frank Pallone, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and congresswomen Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo.